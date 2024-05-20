Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) is Bayview Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bayview Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Axos Financial comprises approximately 0.3% of Bayview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bayview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,743,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,573,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Axos Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.08. The company had a trading volume of 284,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,583. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.42. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $63.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $248,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $132,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 422,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,414.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

