Banana Gun Self Reported Market Cap Hits $100.76 Million (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 37.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last week, Banana Gun has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar. Banana Gun has a total market capitalization of $100.76 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banana Gun token can currently be purchased for about $38.85 or 0.00055778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,904,152 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,593,524 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,904,216.84264639 with 2,593,589.0058961 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 28.51767311 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,659,786.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Gun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banana Gun using one of the exchanges listed above.

