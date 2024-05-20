Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.15

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 697089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.2671 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 51.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Barclays by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

