Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 5,900 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 672,036 shares of company stock worth $49,281,565. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,539,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,495,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.62. The company has a market cap of $139.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

