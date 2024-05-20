Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 95 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in General Electric by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.21.

General Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,586,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,680,518. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.89 and its 200-day moving average is $142.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $174.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 52 week low of $79.76 and a 52 week high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.