Bard Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,525 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $102.95. 7,661,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,105,697. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.68 billion, a PE ratio of 111.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.54.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.58.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

