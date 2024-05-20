Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $17.93 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.0% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 5,211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,282,617 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $380,309,000 after acquiring an additional 28,623 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,983 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $836,300 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $267.90. 2,650,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,506. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $193.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.