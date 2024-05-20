Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after buying an additional 18,664,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $604,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 17.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,657 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,155 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Newmont from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,361,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,991,894. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

