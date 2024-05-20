Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $5.03 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,260 shares of company stock worth $11,478,430. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.0 %

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QCOM traded up $3.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.76. 8,873,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,583,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.21 and its 200 day moving average is $152.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $199.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

