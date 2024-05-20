Bard Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,408,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,150 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LYG. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.84. 8,268,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,050,003. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.84.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

