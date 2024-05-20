Bard Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $1,747,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in Sysco by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Sysco by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.06. 2,205,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,133. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.03. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.