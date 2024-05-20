Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,025 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.88. 823,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,209. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.41. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $177.37. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.59.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

