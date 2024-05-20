Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 4,350 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after buying an additional 137,044 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $3,271,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $7,542,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,793,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.68. 3,179,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,895,613. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

