Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 50 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock by 8.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in BlackRock by 7.7% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 83.1% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 5,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.2% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,037 shares of company stock valued at $61,743,127. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $7.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $804.64. 366,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,345. The company has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $792.31 and a 200 day moving average of $779.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BLK

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.