Berenberg Bank Boosts Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target to GBX 510

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 365 ($4.58) to GBX 510 ($6.41) in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s current price.
HTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.02) price target on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Hunting from GBX 400 ($5.02) to GBX 450 ($5.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 436 ($5.48).
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hunting
Hunting Trading Up 1.1 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Hunting
In other news, insider Bruce Ferguson sold 28,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.81), for a total value of £87,748.80 ($110,209.50). Company insiders own 17.82% of the company’s stock.
About Hunting
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hunting
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- What are earnings reports?
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Dow Stocks to Watch as The Index Hits a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.