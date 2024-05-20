Berenberg Bank Boosts Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target to GBX 510

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 365 ($4.58) to GBX 510 ($6.41) in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s current price.

HTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.02) price target on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Hunting from GBX 400 ($5.02) to GBX 450 ($5.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 436 ($5.48).

HTG traded up GBX 4.85 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 442.85 ($5.56). 386,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,135. Hunting has a 52 week low of GBX 190 ($2.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 461 ($5.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £730.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 349.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 310.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

In other news, insider Bruce Ferguson sold 28,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.81), for a total value of £87,748.80 ($110,209.50). Company insiders own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

