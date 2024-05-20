Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,094 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $3,734,407,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362,295 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1,071.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880,492 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,970,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Bank of America by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,659,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281,690 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $38.84. The stock had a trading volume of 28,362,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,503,469. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03. The company has a market cap of $303.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $39.49.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

