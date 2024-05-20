Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,759 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 119,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.63. 13,183,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,710,672. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average of $58.53. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Mizuho downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,229 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

