Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 572.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 576.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Kenvue by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,665,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574,265 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,413,040 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,518,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,773,725. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion and a PE ratio of 25.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

