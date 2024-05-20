Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 90,520.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in RTX by 11.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in RTX by 63.6% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in RTX by 28.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 4.8% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.9 %

RTX stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,412,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,914,450. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $107.82. The company has a market cap of $139.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.61 and a 200 day moving average of $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.