Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,380,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after acquiring an additional 162,691 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,516,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.15 on Monday, reaching $454.91. The company had a trading volume of 24,427,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,123,770. The company’s fifty day moving average is $437.57 and its 200-day moving average is $419.33. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $329.56 and a 1-year high of $455.58.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

