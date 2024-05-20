Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,151 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 342,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,426,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

TRV stock traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.60. The company had a trading volume of 883,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,018. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

