Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Medtronic by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,726,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,622,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,493,000 after purchasing an additional 285,819 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,089,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $893,352,000 after purchasing an additional 101,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,297,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $806,883,000 after purchasing an additional 649,367 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 1.6 %

MDT stock traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $84.55. 5,512,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,110,317. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.43.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Get Our Latest Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.