Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for 0.6% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DUK traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.68. 2,088,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $103.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average is $95.20.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.85.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

