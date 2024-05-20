Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 178 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Novartis by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Price Performance

NYSE NVS traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.23 and a 200 day moving average of $99.50. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $108.78.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.7772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

