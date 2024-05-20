Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 31,305 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 7.0% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $21,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,318,000 after buying an additional 4,560,437 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,732 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,439,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,162,000 after purchasing an additional 385,801 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,343,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,947,000 after purchasing an additional 661,996 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,538,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074,208. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average is $79.49.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

