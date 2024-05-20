Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,846 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 259,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,025,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $76,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 116,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 93,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,664,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,352,883. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $168.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Raymond James increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

