Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,074 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.6% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,749,394 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $253,015,000 after buying an additional 85,605 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 19,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,768 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,260 shares of company stock worth $11,478,430 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.0 %

QCOM traded up $3.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.76. 8,873,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,583,330. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.56. The firm has a market cap of $220.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.