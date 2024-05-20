Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 799,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,421,000 after buying an additional 36,654 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 408,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,153,000 after buying an additional 97,535 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,623,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,918,000 after buying an additional 152,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE WPM traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,917. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average is $47.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.69%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.