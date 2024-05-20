BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 16,249 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $25,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $512,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,075,000 after buying an additional 546,775 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 689,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,661,000 after buying an additional 137,621 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after buying an additional 79,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,614,000 after acquiring an additional 78,166 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $9.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $534.38. 116,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,252. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $511.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.70. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

