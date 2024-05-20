BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Zoetis by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.93. 1,016,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,043. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The firm has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

