BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 1.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 39,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,370,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $1,854,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Moody’s by 3.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 131.1% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCO. UBS Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.50.

MCO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $413.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,062. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $414.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.53.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

