BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 35,004 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 91.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,004 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 25,408.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $361.52. 672,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,846. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.60 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.