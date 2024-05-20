BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 5,185 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $22,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE FIS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.51. The stock had a trading volume of 768,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,163. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average is $64.44. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

