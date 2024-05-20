BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,763 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.12% of InterDigital worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in InterDigital by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,014,000 after acquiring an additional 792,868 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth $18,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth $9,012,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in InterDigital by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,343,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $268,274,000 after acquiring an additional 72,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in InterDigital by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $61,964.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,190,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $66,943.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $61,964.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,190,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,999 shares of company stock worth $196,423. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDCC. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of IDCC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.89. The stock had a trading volume of 47,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,092. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.65 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.76 and a 200 day moving average of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. InterDigital had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $105.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.31 million. Equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

