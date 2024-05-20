BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $29,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:VLO traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,775. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.89 and a 200-day moving average of $143.96.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

