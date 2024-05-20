BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 253.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,737 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target (down from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $546.00 to $395.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.79.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $7.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $327.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,850. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.93 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.