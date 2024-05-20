BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $14.70 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1,177.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,928 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $14,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $63.51. 1,598,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,217,855. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.40. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. HSBC began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

