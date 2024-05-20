BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $28.18 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Tesla were worth $28,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 25,990.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,534,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,078 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tesla by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,032,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,260,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after buying an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.25. The company had a trading volume of 25,120,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,771,633. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $558.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.44.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,803 shares of company stock valued at $56,124,840. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

