BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.53 Million Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,733,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in AGCO by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in AGCO by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 132,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 27,657 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AGCO. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.83.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.17. 125,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $140.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.01.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.