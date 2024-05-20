BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $30.94 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,846 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $30,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,561,055,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,625 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.03. 913,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,727,833. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $156.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

