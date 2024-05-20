BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,373 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WMS stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,489. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $93.16 and a one year high of $184.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.82. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.