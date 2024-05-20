BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $3.05 Million in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.05% of TriNet Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,681,000 after buying an additional 89,797 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 871,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,469,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,690,000 after buying an additional 37,851 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 239,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,920,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $293,521.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $293,521.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $1,782,162.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,427 shares of company stock worth $3,875,024 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TNET traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.58. 52,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.20 and a fifty-two week high of $134.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.41 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 124.38% and a net margin of 6.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

