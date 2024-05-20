BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,888 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.05% of Boyd Gaming worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $2,221,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.5% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $159,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,083.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $159,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,083.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $3,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,617,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,614,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,618 shares of company stock worth $29,564,319 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BYD stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 118,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,902. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

BYD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.64.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

