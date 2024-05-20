BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 64,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Belden by 588.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 29,585 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,733,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Belden by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Belden by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $169,208.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden Price Performance

NYSE BDC traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $94.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,069. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.54 and a 52-week high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.20 and a 200-day moving average of $79.75.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

