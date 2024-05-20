BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 13,163 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.16% of CMS Energy worth $26,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2,432.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $62.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.33. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.37.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Get Our Latest Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

