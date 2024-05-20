BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 271.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,973 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.09% of Lantheus worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 15.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 36.2% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 63,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 69.9% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,177,295. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ LNTH traded up $1.35 on Monday, reaching $81.02. The stock had a trading volume of 160,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,362. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.47. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $100.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

