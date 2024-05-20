BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 230.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 19,160 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of KEYS traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.32. The stock had a trading volume of 298,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.70. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

