BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,707 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 52,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,062,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 13,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,981. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The company has a market capitalization of $134.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.25.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

