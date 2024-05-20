BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 3,810 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,237,877,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. NDVR Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,617 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $446.82. 123,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.01 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.53. The company has a market cap of $115.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

