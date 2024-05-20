BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 6,442 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,442 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 112.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $257.72. The company had a trading volume of 41,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,255. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.03 and a 52-week high of $276.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.32.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $244.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.50.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

